Special medical plan enrollment extended to August 15

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, a special medical plan enrollment period (SEP) is underway and will now run through August 15. This new enrollment window allows individuals and families to apply for Marketplace (on-exchange) coverage nationwide, including offerings from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. Anyone who is eligible for a Marketplace plan can apply for this SEP, even if they have existing Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage. Plans will have an effective date of coverage on the first day of the month following plan selection. Act now to get your coverage before the deadline!

You may also be a candidate for a group medical plan, which are competitively priced and offer broader doctor and hospital networks. Cattle Raisers Insurance consultants will personalize your medical plan options before the first of the year.

The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to guide you through the open enrollment process or place a new group medical plan. Don’t delay your insurance enrollment. Call 800-252-2849 or visit cattleraisersinsurance.com for your free quote today!