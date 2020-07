Shrink is eternal, but manageable

Make no mistake: Shrink, or the weight cattle lose as a result of transport and stress, is a real cost. If you have 3% shrink on a 55,000-pound load with a sale price of $1.35, it adds up to a sizeable chunk of change. We do not know exactly what our cattle will weigh, or exactly how much they will shrink, but being aware of these things can help us make a little better decision when selling. Read more at Farm Progress | Beef Producer…