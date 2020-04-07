Should producers be concerned about COVID-19 infecting livestock?

While many questions about COVID-19 remain, moving forward government agencies are offering guidance. USDA urges an abundance of caution for humans infected with COVID-19 and their interactions with animals. As the story of a COVID-19-infected tiger at The Bronx Zoo goes viral, both the UDSA and FDA have issued guidelines and recommendations regarding both pets and livestock and the risk for infections within animal populations. However, USDA-APHIS assures that at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets or livestock, can spread COVID-19 infection to people. –Read more at BEEF Magazine