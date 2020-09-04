Shifting BVDV strains present a challenge to US beef producers

Bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) spreads easily through livestock environments, including feed and water. It invades the animal’s respiratory and reproductive systems, moving between heifers, cows, calves, steers and bulls. Not only does it spread easily and often shows very few clinical signs, this complex virus continues to present new strains with shifting viral subtypes. Thirty years ago, the majority of BVDV cases were caused by Type 1a. In recent decades, Type 1b has emerged as the most prevalent subspecies of BVDV in the United States, and unfortunately, continues to present a significant challenge to cattle herd performance and profitability. Read more at Beef Producer…