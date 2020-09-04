Shifting BVDV strains present a challenge to US beef producers

Bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) spreads easily through livestock environments, including feed and water. It invades the animal’s respiratory and reproductive systems, moving between heifers, cows, calves, steers and bulls. Not only does it spread easily and often shows very few clinical signs, this complex virus continues to present new strains with shifting viral subtypes. Thirty years ago, the majority of BVDV cases were caused by Type 1a. In recent decades, Type 1b has emerged as the most prevalent subspecies of BVDV in the United States, and unfortunately, continues to present a significant challenge to cattle herd performance and profitability. Read more at Beef Producer

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: