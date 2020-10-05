Safety, design top priorities when designing cattle processing facilities



Many a rancher will say there is nothing that tests the bonds of a relationship more than processing cattle together. Between the quick movements of the calves and the short tempers of the humans it can be a trying experience for all.

One way to help ease some of the potential for frustration is to make sure cattle are worked through good facilities. Remodeling or overhauling cattle facilities was the topic of discussion on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast featuring K-State veterinarians Bob Larson and Brad White, beef cattle extension specialist Bob Weaber and special guest Chase DeCoite, beef quality assurance director with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Read more at ksre.k-state.edu…