Safety, design top priorities when designing cattle processing facilities


Many a rancher will say there is nothing that tests the bonds of a relationship more than processing cattle together. Between the quick movements of the calves and the short tempers of the humans it can be a trying experience for all. 

One way to help ease some of the potential for frustration is to make sure cattle are worked through good facilities. Remodeling or overhauling cattle facilities was the topic of discussion on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast featuring K-State veterinarians Bob Larson and Brad White, beef cattle extension specialist Bob Weaber and special guest Chase DeCoite, beef quality assurance director with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Read more at ksre.k-state.edu…  

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: