Rusk County man faces felony theft, again

Charles Allen Robinson Jr. arrested for felony theft of livestock

Kilgore, TX – In February, Rusk County Sheriff Deputies received a report of stolen cattle near Tatum. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Rangers Larry Hand and Darrel Bobbitt began an investigation along with Rusk County Deputy Patrick Dooley. During the investigation, they learned Robinson had cattle stolen and sold by his family while he was supposed to be taking care of them. The cattle from Tatum were stolen Jan. 29, two days after Robinson was initially arrested for cattle theft and remained in jail.

Witness statements and evidence showed Robinson, while in jail, encouraged family members to collect and sell 11 head of cattle he led them to believe he owned. Robinson told family members to use profits from the cattle for legal expenses for Robinson’s prior arrest.

A Theft of Livestock arrest warrant was obtained by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Larry Hand and Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies. They served the warrant on Robinson March 24 at his property in Rusk County. He was also charged with evading arrest by Rusk County Sherriff’s Office. Robinson was released from Rusk County Jail March 25 on $202,000 in surety bonds for the latest charges.

“Upon conviction Robinson will be held accountable for his alleged continued criminal actions against area ranchers,” Special Ranger Hand said.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.

