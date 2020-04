Restaurants offer, seek promises from diners

Gov. Greg Abbott is getting guidance from a new Texas Restaurant Recovery Task Force as he decides when and how to reopen dining rooms ordered to shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Tom and Lisa Perini, owners of Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap and past presidents of the Texas Restaurant Association, talked to NBC5 about how they are weathering the pandemic shutdown and preparing for the future. Read more…