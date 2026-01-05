Registration open for 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo 

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 5, 2026) – Fort Worth will host more than 4,000 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and guests March 27-29 as the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo commences downtown. The event is open to all and offers can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers from across the country.

The convention kicks off with the popular School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30 hours of interactive educational sessions.

Later that morning, the two-day expo opens, featuring one of the cattle industry’s largest trade shows. In over 180,000 feet of expo space, attendees experience shopping, entertainment, live cattle demonstrations and more.

Headlining the convention will be ESPN reporter Marty Smith. Raised working cattle and crops on his family’s farm in rural Virginia, Smith brings an authentic connection to the agricultural community that shaped him long before he became one of ESPN’s most recognizable voices. Smith will be joined throughout the weekend by a full slate of expert speakers covering topics from market outlooks to new industry innovations.

Visit cattleraisersconvention.com to register and take advantage of early-bird pricing.

###