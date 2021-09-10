Registration now open for 2021 U.S. CattleTrace Symposium

Registration is now open for the 2021 U.S. CattleTrace Symposium, which will be held November 18th and 19th at the Hyatt Regency and Convention Center of Wichita, KS.

The U.S. CattleTrace Symposium will bring together cattle producers, industry professionals and technology manufacturers to learn and discuss animal disease traceability and value-added opportunities. While at the symposium, participants will learn more about U.S. CattleTrace and its operations, hear from leaders in the technology and animal industries, and have a seat at the table of animal disease

traceability discussions related to value.

“After a year of operating through computer screens, we are looking forward to sharing the message of

the value disease traceability can bring to the cattle industry with producers and other industry leaders in-person,” U.S. CattleTrace Executive Director Callahan Grund said. “We’re looking to create an experience where participants will not only be able to meet and hear more from individuals and organizations across the food chain, but also provide their input on how to continue developing the value needed for substantial adoption of animal disease traceability.”

There is no cost to individuals registering for the event. To secure your housing and stay up-to-date about news regarding speaker announcements and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.uscattletrace.org/2021symposium.