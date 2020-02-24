Register Now for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

Event includes special appearance from former president, 30 hours of educational opportunities and more

FORT WORTH, Texas — March 27 through 29, Fort Worth, Texas, will host thousands of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members as the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo commences downtown. But the event is open to all, and offers can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers from across the country.

On March 27, the convention kicks off with the popular School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30 hours of interactive educational sessions. Some highlights include “Ask an Ag Lawyer,” “The Art and Science of Grazing,” “The Use of Drones in Ranching,” and “Know Before You Go: Succession Planning.”

Later that morning, the two-day Expo opens, featuring one of the cattle industry’s largest trade shows. More than 250 exhibitors’ booths will offer everything from squeeze chutes to squash blossom necklaces.

Saturday’s schedule begins with the general session, annual membership meeting and the CattleFax Market Outlook with Randy Blach.

That afternoon, attendees will hear a familiar voice in the general session keynote — that of a former U.S. president. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Robert E. McKnight said the officers and leadership are honored to have such a prestigious guest at the 2020 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

“It means a lot that a busy former president would take time out of his schedule to come join us,” McKnight said. “I think it will be a memorable experience for our members and guests and we are humbled to have the opportunity to host him at our annual convention.”

That night, western swing band Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will take the stage at the Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance. The convention will conclude with a Cowboy Church service Sunday Morning.

McKnight says he believes the event offers something for everyone.

“It may be something they’re going to hear in the keynote, it may be something they saw in the trade show or heard in one of our meetings, or it may be when they’re sitting and having a drink with people who are in the same business that they’re in. Wherever it is, there is value in every aspect of convention, and you don’t have to look very hard to find it,” McKnight said. “It’s there, all around you. You personally, or your operation, will be better for your time spent here.”

For more information on the event including specifics on the keynote address, or to register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

