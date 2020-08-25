Ranch hurricane preparation resources

As Hurricane Laura churns through the Gulf, exactly where she makes landfall is less important than how the storm could impact the entire Gulf Region. Damage often occurs well inland, especially with flooding and winds associated with large storms.

Make preparations now for expected high winds, storm surge and flooding. Take pictures of equipment and animals, secure loose items that could become projectiles in high winds, gas up your vehicles and know your evacuation routes. Locate important documents and assemble a “go bag” of essential items like prescription medicines, a change or two of clothes, a hard copy of emergency contact numbers, spare eyeglasses and phone or laptop chargers, so you’re covered if you have to relocate.

Anyone with operations along rivers in low-lying areas are encouraged to move livestock and rolling stock such as tractors and other heavy machinery to higher ground now. If relocation is not possible, take pictures of tractors, machinery or other infrastructure. Document animal losses with pictures.

Now is also the time to prepare for possible electrical outages that could last for a while, or to cut power to barns or outbuildings in case live wires are downed.

Animal issue resources from the Texas A&M Extension Disaster Education Network

