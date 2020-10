Probing the proper hay sampling technique



Many times, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. If you don’t sample and test hay, this may happen to you as forages get fed this winter. Knowing what’s in your inventory on the front end can help you formulate a sound winter-feeding program. University of Kentucky Forage Specialist Chris Teutsch recently offered what he feels are some of the best practices for sampling and testing hay. Read more at Hay & Forage Grower…