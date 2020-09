Prepare a calving kit before calving season begins

With fall-calving season just around the corner, cow-calf producers should be clearing a lot of tasks on their to-do lists. A walk-through of pens, chutes and calving stalls is probably somewhere near the top, according to Oklahoma State University Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources recommendations. Get more tips, including what to include in your operation’s calving kit at news.okstate.edu…