Preconditioning evolves



Preconditioned and weaned calves are worth more. That fact is borne out by data collected from calf sales over the years. Calf preconditioning found a boost nationwide after the 2013 release of data collected by Superior Livestock Auction reporting premiums for preconditioned calves of $6 per cwt over non-preconditioned calves. That typically meant a total premium of $30 to $36 per head. Order buyers say such premiums have existed in the years since, primarily because sick cattle are so expensive for cattle feeders. As more producers caught on and began to precondition and wean calves, it’s become more standard than “value added.” Now it appears there is a shift away from premiums for preconditioned calves and more discounts for non-preconditioned calves. Read more at Drovers…