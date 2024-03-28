Pontotoc County man arrested for stealing cattle from Oklahoma sale barn

Jason Don Price charged with 44 Counts of larceny of livestock following cattle theft from Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 28, 2024) – Roff, Oklahoma, native, Jason Don Price, also known as “Bacon,” was arrested and charged with 44 felony counts of larceny of livestock for allegedly stealing cattle from the Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction in Ada, Oklahoma. The arrest comes after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde.

Hyde initiated an investigation in January 2024 at the request of the Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction. Evidence obtained from the sale barn supported allegations that Price unlawfully obtained a total of 44 head of cattle from the auction between January 2023 and February 2024.

The investigation revealed Price generated fraudulent documents for cattle at Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction’s inventory, listing them under his girlfriend’s name for sale.

Hyde located Price at his residence in Roff and upon questioning, obtained probable cause. Price was arrested Feb. 28, 2024, and booked into the Pontotoc County jail.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thanks the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s office for their collaborative efforts in this investigation to successfully bring this case to prosecution.

Individuals with any information regarding potential co-conspirators involved in Price’s illegal activities are urged to call Hyde at 918-315-2925.

