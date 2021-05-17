Polaris seeking Texas, Oklahoma ranchers for ad campaign

Cattle raisers who use a 2019 or newer model Polaris Ranger on their ranch could earn $500 for participating in a video shoot.

Polaris has planned shoots across the country, where ranchers will tell their ranch’s story. Preference will be given to operations that have been handed down from one or more generations.

The pay rate will be per person, regardless of age, and multiple family members are encouraged to take part. If the shoot continues a second day, each participant will make $1,000.

The shoots will take place in late June and early July.

Interested parties should reach out to Ellise Pierce at 214-893-8190 or ellise@mac.com.

/ The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: