Polaris seeking Texas, Oklahoma ranchers for ad campaign

Cattle raisers who use a 2019 or newer model Polaris Ranger on their ranch could earn $500 for participating in a video shoot.

Polaris has planned shoots across the country, where ranchers will tell their ranch’s story. Preference will be given to operations that have been handed down from one or more generations.

The pay rate will be per person, regardless of age, and multiple family members are encouraged to take part. If the shoot continues a second day, each participant will make $1,000.

The shoots will take place in late June and early July.

Interested parties should reach out to Ellise Pierce at 214-893-8190 or ellise@mac.com.