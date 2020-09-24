Peel: Livestock market recovery and hope for good winter wheat pastures

Livestock markets have mostly recovered from the pandemic-induced downturn and now Oklahoma producers are hoping for a good winter wheat pasture grazing season. That overview was presented by Dr. Derrell Peel, OSU Extension livestock economist, during a recent interview on the K-State Radio Network. The well-known livestock economist said beef exports are once again strong after the downturn. Hear about imports, exports and more on the cattle market scene on the latest Oklahoma Farm Report’s Beef Buzz….