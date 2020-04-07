Officials concerned about COVID-19 at two JBS plants

Health officials in Weld County, Colo., say they are investigating COVID-19 concerns at JBS USA’s beef plant in Greeley. According to a report in Meatingplace.com, the investigation began after epidemiologists learned of positive COVID-19 cases at the plant, and the department is learning about “lots” of employees seeking care in local emergency departments and public clinics. At JBS’ Grand Island, Neb., facility, 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state’s Central District Health Department. –Read more at Drovers…

