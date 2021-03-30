New tool helps determine value of calf vaccination programs

The economic value of calf vaccination programs can be more easily determined using a new decision tool designed by Dr. Glynn Tonsor, Kansas State University Extension livestock market economist. The tool was built to  help cow-calf producers make the decision to sell calves at weaning versus enroll them in a post weaning vaccination program. Ron Hays, Oklahoma Farm Report, talked to Tonsor about when and how to use the tool get the most out of your calves. Click here to read more and listen…
 

