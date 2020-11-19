New Conservation Concerns tool provides support for farmers and ranchers

Source: USDA | Nov. 19, 2020

If you are a farmer or rancher interested in keeping your working land productive for years to come, farmers.gov has launched the Conservation Concerns Tool. Learn about resource concerns that might impact your agricultural operation, then work with the USDA on solutions targeted to fit your business needs.

This tool is available now on the farmers.gov website, no login or account necessary.

Built for 21st Century Agriculture

With plain language and illustrative photos, the Conservation Concerns Tool provides a walkthrough of more than 40 conservation concerns related to soil, water, plants, animals, energy, and air. Use the tool to create a list of resource concerns specific to your farm, ranch, or working forest lands, then download or print your list to share with Natural Resources Conservation Service staff at your local USDA Service Center .

They have a video available to walk you through the tool so you can see how it works.

The Conservation Concerns Tool is built to run on any modern browser such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari and is fully functional on mobile devices. Whether you work from your desktop at home or your smartphone in the field, this new tool offers personalized conservation insights to meet the needs of 21st century agriculture.

Conservation Resources on Farmers.gov

This new USDA tool is just one of many to help you preserve and improve natural resources across your agricultural operation, which can in turn positively impact profitability.

Visit farmers.gov/conserve to learn about additional USDA resources available for your working land. These include:

One-on-One Advice: Experts at your local USDA Service Center offer free, one-on-one technical support to help you address conservation concerns, plan for the future, and ultimately meet your business goals.

Experts at your offer free, one-on-one technical support to help you address conservation concerns, plan for the future, and ultimately meet your business goals. Co-Investing in Solutions: USDA offers financial assistance to keep working lands in production and help you address both current and future resource concerns.

USDA offers financial assistance to keep working lands in production and help you address both current and future resource concerns. Educational Tools: Our Conservation Concerns Tool joins a suite of educational resources on farmers.gov, including the Conservation at Work Video Series .

You can also check the status of your local USDA Service Center and make an appointment to discuss your conservation needs.