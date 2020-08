NCBA’s Kent Bacus optimistic 2020 will be a good year for US beef exports

Kent Bacus, director of international trade and market access for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, remains optimistic U.S. beef exports will be strong in 2020 and beyond. On Thursday’s Beef Buzz podcast he talks with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays about the growing market optimism due primarily to improved trade policy. Click or tap here to read more and listen…