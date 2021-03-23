Meat purchases and confidence at record highs

The Food Industry Association and Meat Institute have released their 16th annual “Power of Meat” report, and it shows meat purchases and confidence at record highs. Americans are buying more beef, pork, poultry, and lamb than ever as increased time at home during the pandemic sent meat grocery sales soaring by 20% (IRI) from 2019 to 2020. The national analysis shows that three out of every four Americans agree meat belongs in healthy, balanced diets (up by nearly 20% since 2020), and 94% say they buy meat because it provides high-quality protein. Read more at BEEF Magazine…  

