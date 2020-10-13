Market Alley: Patience pays off

Producers who had the patience to hold out until Friday trade, were rewarded with higher money. On Thursday, some producers in the South began letting some cattle move at $107-$108. The majority of the cattle feeders chose not to take the early bids and moved cattle a dollar higher, at $109 cash trade. Feeders in the North that waited to trade were also rewarded. The North saw dressed cattle reach $170 and cash cattle trading up to $109, with a few cattle bringing less than that earlier in the week. Read more at Drovers…

