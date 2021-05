Make a drought plan now to get you through the rest of the year

With the prospects of drought looming ever closer, Dr. Derrell Peel, OSU Extension livestock market economist, is encouraging cattle producers to have a plan in place now if there is a reduction in forage supplies. Get the lastest on today’s Beef Buzz by the Radio Oklahoma Network. http://www.oklahomafarmreport.com/wire/beefbuzz/2021/05/01538_beefbuzz050721_082534.php#.YJVnD8CSnGg