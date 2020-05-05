Livestock auctions going smoothly, but meat processing could face “backlog”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, workers in the agriculture industry are tasked with keeping food on the table, meaning livestock auctions are continuing as usual. While more animals are being sold, what happens further down the supply chain is becoming an issue. For weeks, ranchers have held off on selling their livestock due to uncertainty in the market, but now those in the industry say their auctions are steadying. Read more at Spectrum Local News–Austin