Leased agricultural land brings challenges and opportunities

The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed a significant rise in the number of leased grazing land acres. Approximately 30% of land used for ranching is leased. Of the rented acreage, most is owned by non-operator landowners. This is in contrast to the past, when the land available for rent was often held by active operator landowners who were not using the land in their operations at the time. This shift has brought opportunities and challenges. As land prices have skyrocketed during the last 25 years, the cost of acquiring land has been a barrier to new and beginning farmers as well as a significant problem for tenured operators who want to expand their grazing lands. The Noble Research Institute takes a look at the challenges of leasing land and how to overcome those obstacles. Read more at www.noble.org…