La Niña develops during hurricane season

A La Niña climate pattern has developed and is likely to persist through the winter, according to an advisory issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. La Niña — translated from Spanish as “little girl”— is a natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, the opposite of El Niño (“little boy”) which features warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in that region. Read more at NOAA…