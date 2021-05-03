Know the basics of assessing structural damage after extreme weather

Back-to-back extreme weather events in Oklahoma and Texas underscore the need for affected homeowners to properly assess structural damage on their property. The first rule is to wait until authorities give the all-clear. After that, homeowners can safely and thoroughly check the entire house, including the roof, foundation and walls. Document the condition of the property with photos or video and report any damage to the insurance company.

An Oklahoma State University Extension housing and consumer specialist offers a few practical tips to help your recovery. Read more…