Keys to promoting sound growth in young horses

Young horses tend to be more individualistic than most classes of equines in their nutrient requirements and how they respond to types of exercise, said Oklahoma State University Extension experts. Healthy growth is a combination of good genetics, nutrition and exercise. Exercise stimulates appetite so the young horse will eat more. In turn, the feed helps the animal build muscle and bone, which also are stimulated by exercise. Nutrition programs need to supply the correct balance and amount of nutrients to support bone and lean muscle tissue growth without pre-disposing a young horse to unnecessary fat accumulations. Read more at OKState.edu…

