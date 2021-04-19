Keys to promoting sound growth in young horses

Young horses tend to be more individualistic than most classes of equines in their nutrient requirements and how they respond to types of exercise, said Oklahoma State University Extension experts. Healthy growth is a combination of good genetics, nutrition and exercise. Exercise stimulates appetite so the young horse will eat more. In turn, the feed helps the animal build muscle and bone, which also are stimulated by exercise. Nutrition programs need to supply the correct balance and amount of nutrients to support bone and lean muscle tissue growth without pre-disposing a young horse to unnecessary fat accumulations. Read more at OKState.edu…  
 

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: