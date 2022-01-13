Just a few weeks remain to apply for TSCRF scholarships

Application deadline is February 4

Just a few weeks remain to apply for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation’s scholarship program for the 2022-2023 school year.

The application and information on qualifications can be found online here or by calling 817-332-8551. Applications must be received by February 4.

The foundation awards scholarships to deserving students who dream of working in the agricultural sector with majors that include animal science, pre-vet, agribusiness, range management and wildlife management, among other specialties. Scholarship recipients are selected based on their interest in the industry, leadership in school and the community, academic achievement, and financial need.

For the 2022-2023 school year, applications will be available for the following:

TSCRF Scholarships

Jackson Albert Dudley Scholarship

Dr. Bryan L. Flow Veterinary Scholarship

Lt. W.F. “Jim” Flow TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship

David and Dan Nance TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship

Large Animal Vet Scholarships given to 4th year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine

The Dr. Bryan L. Flow Veterinary Scholarship application will be available for the first time this year. This scholarship was established by Flow’s daughters, Sherry and Terri Flow, to support students pursuing a degree in the fields of animal science or veterinary science with the intent to work as a mixed or large animal veterinarian in a rural community. The scholarship will be awarded on a yearly basis.

Visit cattleraisersmuseum.org/scholarships-awarded to learn more about scholarship requirements and qualifications and to download an application.