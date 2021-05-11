John Merrill celebration of life planned for May 15

A Celebration of Life for TSCRA Honorary Director John Merrill will be held Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Complex/West Arena in Fort Worth. All are welcome to attend. Click here to download a Merrill Memorial map, including parking directions (yellow lot) and location of West Arena or click here to download a full map of the Will Rogers complex.

For those unable to attend, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will livestream the service; the link is not currently live but will be live the day of the service. Click on the following link to join the celebration virtually: John Merrill Celebration of Life.

Click or tap here to read a full obituary for John Merrill.