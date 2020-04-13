JBS closes Greeley beef plant for COVID-19 cleaning

JBS USA says its Greeley, Colo., facility will be closed through Tuesday for plant cleaning and sanitizing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Dozens of plant employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and two employees have died. JBS said in a release issue to the media it will use Easter Weekend and “an existing collectively bargained paid holiday on Monday,” to coordinate the testing and partake in extra deep cleaning in the plant. The plant will also be closed Tuesday “to ensure testing is complete.” In the statement released Friday, JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said 36 employees have tested positive and JBS is paying more than $1 million for thousands of testing kits. The Weld County, Colorado, plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 5,400 cattle. –Read more at Drovers…