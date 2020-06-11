It’s what’s for dinner: Simple beef swaps from a butcher and meat scientist

Though the ongoing pandemic might have affected warm-weather plans, there’s no better time for grill masters to step up their game on the barbecue. Following coronavirus-related disruptions to the beef supply chain, however, shoppers might not be able to find their favorite cuts of meat. Bridget Wasser, meat scientist and butcher, discusses simple swaps for steak and how to truly bring the heat when grilling meat this summer. Read more on Fox News.

