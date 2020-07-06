International Beef Cattle Academy now offering scholarships

The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy is available to students from around the globe interested in moving the industry forward.

The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy (IBCA) is now offering scholarships to 2020-2021 program applicants. A total of $100,000 is available to cover up to 70% of tuition costs for scholarship recipients. Applications are open now, and close on Aug. 15, 2020.

“We’re excited to announce IBCA is offering scholarships for the first time to its 2020-2021 class,” says Reinaldo Cooke, program coordinator and associate professor at Texas A&M University. “We hope these new scholarships help extend participation in the academy to a broader audience.”

Scholarships are limited, so early application is encouraged. Scholarships will be awarded based on student merit and potential contribution towards the IBCA goal – to advance knowledge to enhance beef production and quality across the globe.

The scholarship application includes essay questions where candidates explain the goal of their participation in the program and their passion for driving the industry forward.

“All of our students are passionate about advancing the industry, and they leave the program better equipped to enhance beef production and quality,” says Cooke.

The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy consists of eight courses with 30 learning hours per course. Classes are taught online with pre-recorded lectures and cover topics ranging from cattle welfare and behavior, to nutritional management and the safety of beef products.

Class size is limited to offer an exclusive and customized experience tailored to individual student needs. In addition to the pre-recorded lectures, there are weekly one-on-one sessions with each student and instructor.

“This year’s program offers more value than ever before,” says Ky Pohler, program coordinator and assistant professor at Texas A&M University. “Participants consistently experience a worthwhile return on investment when they take the information they learn back to their operations and roles. These scholarships only increase that benefit.”

The next academy begins in September 2020 and continues through August 2021. Those interested can register for the program and apply for scholarships at animalscience.tamu.edu/ibca/ or email ibca@tamu.edu for more information.