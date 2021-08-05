Improved TexasFlood.org website launches

Texas is no stranger to flooding. Given the deadly nature of flood events and the rapid timeframe in which they can occur, remaining flood-ready is essential. The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has reorganized the sea of flood-related information and redesigned the TexasFlood.org website to provide a user-friendly resource for Texans who want to increase their flood awareness and preparedness.

TexasFlood.org provides fundamental information on emergency preparation for and recovery from flood events, as well as web tools to better understand flood risk, in a format that is easy to access and easy to understand. The site features resources and tools that allow users to:

Review lake levels and river heights

Check current precipitation totals and weather conditions

Evaluate potential flood risk

See the impacts of different hypothetical flooding scenarios

Identify and connect with their local floodplain administrator

Learn the primary types of flooding and basics of flood insurance

The website highlights the reasons why emergency preparedness is vital to proper flood preparedness, including the importance of floodproofing and awareness of second-order damages after a flood event.

The TWDB has gathered important information from other local, state, and federal entities to provide the most relevant information for Texans in one convenient online location. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 each year, so all Texans are encouraged to check out the revamped TexasFlood.org to learn how to pack a flood kit, download resources to prepare family, review individual flood risk, plan an evacuation route, and more.