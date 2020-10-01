Hunter observations can help manage deer populations

As deer season approaches, many hunters and managers set up trail cameras in hopes of learning the whereabouts of a trophy buck. Calculated deer managers may even use this technique and other survey methods to monitor deer population parameters and keep records as a basis for harvest recommendations. Wildlife specialists at the Noble Research Institute say are often questioned on which survey techniques should be implemented in a management program for white-tailed deer. In fact, they report they have debated which techniques to use in management of Noble Research Institute ranches. While many survey techniques offer some insight into deer populations, they all have inherent biases and weaknesses. Remember, deer surveys do not census the deer on your property. They only estimate population parameters. Read more at Noble Research Institute Ag News & Views…