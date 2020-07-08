How to avoid extra COVID-19 testing charges

Source: Texas Department of Insurance | July 7, 2020

Texans who want a test for COVID-19 can likely avoid unnecessary charges by taking a few steps first.

If your doctor requests the test as medically necessary, you shouldn’t be charged for it. That’s federal law.

To reduce your chances of facing extra costs:

Call your primary care doctor before getting tested. Get your doctor’s testing order and recommended testing site. The order makes the test possible at no cost to you.

Ask the testing site if it has any charges or fees not covered by insurance.

Do not authorize non-COVID tests at the same time unless your doctor orders them.

Unless it’s a medical emergency, avoid hospital or free-standing emergency rooms, which usually charge more.

If you aren’t paying with insurance, shop around on the web or by phone to compare testing charges and possible add-on fees.

If you get a bill related to a COVID test, call your health plan to find out why. If you can’t resolve the issue with your plan, call the TDI Help Line at 1-800-252-3439.

If you believe you have been excessively charged, call the Texas Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-621-0508.

For more information on COVID testing in Texas, visit the Department of State Health Services website. For testing sites, including free sites, visit TX COVID-19 Test Collection Sites.