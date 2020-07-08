How to avoid extra COVID-19 testing charges
Source: Texas Department of Insurance | July 7, 2020
Texans who want a test for COVID-19 can likely avoid unnecessary charges by taking a few steps first.
If your doctor requests the test as medically necessary, you shouldn’t be charged for it. That’s federal law.
To reduce your chances of facing extra costs:
- Call your primary care doctor before getting tested. Get your doctor’s testing order and recommended testing site. The order makes the test possible at no cost to you.
- Ask the testing site if it has any charges or fees not covered by insurance.
- Do not authorize non-COVID tests at the same time unless your doctor orders them.
- Unless it’s a medical emergency, avoid hospital or free-standing emergency rooms, which usually charge more.
- If you aren’t paying with insurance, shop around on the web or by phone to compare testing charges and possible add-on fees.
If you get a bill related to a COVID test, call your health plan to find out why. If you can’t resolve the issue with your plan, call the TDI Help Line at 1-800-252-3439.
If you believe you have been excessively charged, call the Texas Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-621-0508.
For more information on COVID testing in Texas, visit the Department of State Health Services website. For testing sites, including free sites, visit TX COVID-19 Test Collection Sites.