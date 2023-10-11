Hildago County man caught stealing local ranch fences 

Erasmo Anguiano arrested after an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 11, 2023) – Hildago County resident, Erasmo Anguiano, was arrested for Criminal Mischief on Oct. 2. The charges filed are the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr.

In September, Special Ranger Aguilar received a call from a rancher in Hildago County reporting damages to fences at ranches along Wallace Road in northern Mission.

During an investigation, Aguilar learned the ranch manager caught Anguiano removing portions of fencing at the ranch and reported seeing a roll of fence line the bed of Anguiano’s work truck. When approached about the theft, Anguiano claimed an unknown person asked him for help to remove the fence. Anguiano could not identify the person.

Further investigation determined that Anguino stole fencing from other victims at night while working as a canal rider at the local irrigation district.

Anguiano confessed to the crimes and was arrested on October 2, 2023, and booked at the Hidalgo County Jail with a $7,500 bond.

