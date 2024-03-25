Groundbreaking working grant program launches in Texas and Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation announces new financial capital program

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2024) – During the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation announced the launch of the new TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program. This groundbreaking program aims to support those starting or growing a business in ranching, beef production or related area supporting the beef value chain.

The program is administered through the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in February. In addition to financial assistance, it provides individuals access to mentorship, educational resources and networking opportunities to enhance their skills and expertise.

“Whether it’s helping a young producer purchase their first parcel of land, or it’s enabling a veterinarian to open a large animal clinic in a rural community, or giving a generational producer the opportunity to grow their operation, these grants have the power to transform lives and revitalize our rural economies,” said TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk Jr.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program will accept application twice annually in May and November and is open to applicants in Texas and Oklahoma involved in various segments of the beef industry, including cow-calf operations, stockers, feeders, packing plants, veterinary clinics and other segments of the beef value chain.

Applications for the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program will open May 1, 2024. Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to visit tscra.org/what-we-do/leadership-development-foundation/ for more information.

