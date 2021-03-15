Got oak? Be careful

Oklahoma is known for beautiful, shady oak trees. Springtime brings new leaves, buds and blooms while fall brings acorns that cover the ground in grazing areas. All that can spell trouble for livestock. Dr. Meredyth Jones and the team at Oklahoma State University’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory recently partnered with an Oklahoma livestock producer and his veterinarian on a suspected herd outbreak of oak toxicity. They have some advice for livestock owners with oak trees on how to reduce your chances of oak toxicity. Click here to read the full article from Oklahoma State University… 

/ Animal Health, Feed & Forage, Natural Resources, Pests, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: