Got oak? Be careful

Oklahoma is known for beautiful, shady oak trees. Springtime brings new leaves, buds and blooms while fall brings acorns that cover the ground in grazing areas. All that can spell trouble for livestock. Dr. Meredyth Jones and the team at Oklahoma State University’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory recently partnered with an Oklahoma livestock producer and his veterinarian on a suspected herd outbreak of oak toxicity. They have some advice for livestock owners with oak trees on how to reduce your chances of oak toxicity. Click here to read the full article from Oklahoma State University…