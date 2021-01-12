Good money management habits begin young

Learning is a life-long process beyond reading, writing and arithmetic classes in school. It also includes money management skills, said Cindy Clampet, Oklahoma State University Extension assistant family resource management specialist. Although Oklahoma requires students to take a personal financial literacy class to graduate from high school, Clampet said learning principles of earning, saving, protecting and investing can start even earlier at home. Read more at news.okstate.edu…

