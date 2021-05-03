Get ready for spring bobwhite counts

Concerned about the status of your breeding quail? Several years of dry weather and a hard winter in 2021 have exerted their collective toll on quail populations. Dr. Dale Rollins, Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation, says several folks have told him they haven’t seen a quail in months. But the next 45 days provide a timely, easy opportunity to assess the breeding capital of bobwhites and scaled quail on you property/lease via their spring whistle counts. Read more…

The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

