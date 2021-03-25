Four-part ranch drought management planning series set in April

Source: AgriLife Today | March 24, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a four-part webinar series “Developing a Drought Management Plan for the Ranch” to help producers manage through and recover from the current drought, while also preparing for the next one.

The program is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. on April 13, April 15, April 20 and April 22. The fee is $50 and advanced registration at https://bit.ly/2PfDztZ is required by April 12.

Drought situation

Much of Texas and the western U.S. has been in a drought over the last year, said Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo. As of mid-March, 68% of Texas was in some form of drought, while another 22% was abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

With the remainder of the spring forecast predicting a greater than normal chance of below-average precipitation, there is not much relief expected for the state in the near future.

“We developed this program because want to help livestock producers reduce their risk of loss due to a drought when possible,” Benavidez said. “Our team believes the information offered may help producers develop holistic strategies to better manage risks in forage production, their financial strategies and livestock management.”

The series was developed as part of a grant through the Southern Risk Management Education Center.

Speakers and topics

– April 13 – Drought Risk Management Programs, Benavidez.

– April 15 – Nutrition and Management Strategies for Drought Resilience, Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Amarillo.

– April 20 – Drought’s Impact on Rangeland Plant Communities and Wildfire Checklist/Recovery, Morgan Treadwell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, San Angelo.

– April 22 – Economic Management Strategies to Minimize Drought Impact, Pancho Abello, AgriLife Extension economist, Vernon.

Open discussion on benefits, challenges

The webinar series will also include a unique setting for discussion among the four faculty and program attendees. During the discussion period at the end of each session, the entire group will discuss benefits and challenges of each strategy that has been presented. This will offer participants perspective on different strategies from a wide range of expertise.

“Input from our stakeholders and county agents was critical in the origination of this program,” Benavidez said. “Our team is really looking forward to providing resources that we believe will have a real financial impact during one of the most frequent and significant challenges our Texan producers face.”

Upon completing the entire series, participants will receive three Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units – two general and one integrated pest management.

For more information, contact Benavidez at benavidezjustin@tamu.edu or call 806-677-5600 or 979-219-5287.