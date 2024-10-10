Former Citrus Valley District FFA ag teacher arrested for theft of over $85,000

Marcos Villarreal arrested after an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 10, 2024) — Marcos Villarreal, a former agriculture teacher and ex-president of the Citrus Valley District FFA, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony theft after embezzling more than $85,000 from the Citrus Valley District FFA chapter.

This arrest follows an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr.

On June 27, 2024, Citrus Valley District FFA board members contacted Aguilar after discovering missing funds intended for district livestock shows, judging contests and other FFA-related activities.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that Villarreal had exclusive access to the organization’s accounts during his tenure.

Villarreal made 667 unauthorized transactions totaling $61,097.14 for personal use. Further examination of Villarreal’s personal bank records showed that he had deposited $32,728.50, intended for livestock shows and judging contests6 into his own account.

In total, Villarreal is accused of stealing $85,025.14 from the Citrus Valley District FFA.

A warrant was issued for Villarreal’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Oct. 7, 2024, at the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond.

