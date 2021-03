ForageFax: Sun’s out, fertilizer out?

After a cold, dreary winter we get anxious about our warm season perennial pastures and hay meadows. We start panicking about the winter weeds we see growing, the volunteer ryegrass we see growing and we start making calls to our local fertilizer retailer. Now, let’s take a moment and talk about the RIGHT time to fertilize our warm season pastures/hay meadows. Read more at foragefax.tamu.edu…