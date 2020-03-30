ForageFax: Potassium is for persistence

We rely heavily on our bermudagrass pastures and hay meadows during the summer in some parts of Texas. Often times we are disappointed with production, see a thinning of our stand and/or see disease-like symptoms. This is often times referred to as “bermudagrass decline.” We quickly blame weather. Granted, weather can have an impact on each of those issues. However, there is often a deeper problem that we need to access. https://foragefax.tamu.edu/2020/03/27/potassium-is-for-persistence/