ForageFax: Impact of sub-freezing temps on warm-season perennial grasses

Warm-season perennial grasses are the basis of pasture systems and livestock production in Texas. The most prominent warm season species are bermudagrass, both seeded and hybrid, and bahiagrass. Neither of these species is native to Texas but they are well adapted to Central and East Texas. Unfortunately they can be greatly impacted by cold winter temperatures. Central and East Texas have seen record temperatures along with snow and ice in mid-February, so many landowners may be concerned about whether or not their warm season forages have survived these weather conditions. Click or tap here to read more at foragefax.tamu.edu.