Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for November 7
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of …
ForageFax: Feeding hay to reduce waste
On many farms, hay feeding losses are as high as storage losses. Some hay losses during feeding can …
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Carter County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in …
