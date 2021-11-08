Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

ForageFax: Feeding hay to reduce waste

On many farms, hay feeding losses are as high as storage losses. Some hay losses during feeding can be expected with any feeding system, but the amount of loss varies with the system used. The major objective for any feeding system should be to keep loses to a practical minimum level, thus permitting animals to consume the majority of hay offered at feeding. Click here to read more…

