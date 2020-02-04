ForageFax: Annual ryegrass

Source: Texas A&M AgriLife ForageFax | Jan. 31, 2020

Annual Ryegrass is a cool season annual forage often utilized by livestock producers for winter grazing. However, it’s often deemed an enemy of many a hay producer in East Texas.

Volunteer annual ryegrass can be common in hay meadows. Winter rainfalls can promote seed germination and seeds can survive for multiple years in the soil. Later maturity of annual ryegrass can delay or prevent warm season perennial forages like bermudagrass or bahiagrass from breaking dormancy in April/May therefore delaying initial hay cutting.

So how do we manage this unwanted ryegrass? We have several options:

Graze it. If your hay meadow happens to be fenced, as well as have a source of water, grazing can be an excellent way to utilize the high-quality forage as well as remove it from the meadow.

If your hay meadow happens to be fenced, as well as have a source of water, grazing can be an excellent way to utilize the high-quality forage as well as remove it from the meadow. Bale it. Harvesting ryegrass for baleage or a dry hay is an option. Baleage or haylage is forage baled at 50 to 60% moisture. It is then preserved in an air-tight plastic wrap (single bales or one long tube). This requires specialized equipment and diligence in maintaining the integrity of the plastic wrap. {See Arkansas Publication for More Information} Harvesting for a dry hale product can be tricky during years we have ample spring rainfall.

Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D.

Associate professor, forage extension specialist

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Soil & Crop Sciences Department, Overton