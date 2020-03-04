Forage Fax weed of the week is grassbur

Source: Forage Fax newsletter by the Texas A&M Extension Department of Soil & Crop Sciences | Feb. 28, 2020

By Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage extension specialist, Soil & Crop Sciences, Overton

Grassbur photo courtesy Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Grassbur is a grass weed that is very troublesome in pastures and hay meadows throughout Texas. Most grassburs are easily recognized in the mature stage of growth when the “bur” seed heads become apparent. The bur itself is actually a capsule that usually contains from one to three seeds.

We tend to think of the grassbur species as a warm season annual plant. However, many grassburs are classified as perennials because they can survive from one year to the next. The presence of grassburs can be an indication of a weak stand of forage. Grassburs are more tolerant of acidic, low fertility soils than many of our warm season forages. One of the best cultural control measures is to maintain a healthy stand of forage with proper management.

Grassbur at the 2 to 3 leaf stage.

Identifying grassbur is key to chemical control. Unfortunately, most cannot identify a grassbur until it has produced the bur seed head. Dr. Paul Baumann, retired professor and Extension weed specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, has an excellent publication on grassbur identification. Click the following link for a copy of the publication: Grassbur: Early recognition is a key for management.

Select Herbicide Options:

Prowl H2O (pre-emergent; labeled for winter dormant bermudagrass only)

Pastora (post-emergent for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass)

REMEMBER: THE LABEL IS THE LAW! Always read the pesticide label before using.